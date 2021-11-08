Political activists urged not to impose ideologies on others

Political party activists in the Obuasi Municipality have been urged to desist from imposing their beliefs and ideologies on other persons.

They should be tolerant and accommodate the views and opinions of others to help strengthen and sustain the country’s democratic dispensation.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Mr Martin Assenso, Obuasi Municipal Police Commander, gave the advice at a day’s workshop organized for political party leaders and key stakeholders in Obuasi.

It was organized by the Obuasi Municipal Directorate of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) as part of the preventing violent extremism project, which is being implemented in collaboration with the Ministry of National Security with support from the European Union (EU).

DSP Assenso bemoaned the level of recklessness among some political activists on the airwaves and said that was not the way it should be.

He said some youth were being used as a conduit by extremist groups to perpetuate all forms of crimes.

DSP Asenso, however, said the Police was committed to fight violent extremism in the country.

“The Police force is well prepared to deal with all forms of crime in the country. Send this message to all those involved and those who are lacing their boots that the Police will match them boot for boot”, he stated.

Mr Sylvester Yaw Asamoah, Obuasi Municipal Director of NCCE, cautioned Ghanaians not to be complacent but to work together to prevent all forms of violence extremism in the country.

He said though Ghana was considered as a peaceful country, there was the need for all to work hard to maintain the existing peace and harmony in the country.

“We wake up every day to be greeted with news of violence, killings, armed robbery, and various forms of crimes.

These are enough warning signs that the country is not immune to violence extremism.

To be forewarned is to be forearmed”, he told the participants.

Mr Asamoah stressed the need to equip the youth with relevant information on violent extremism to enable them to guard against being recruited for such acts.

Madam Margaret Konama, Ashanti Regional Director of NCCE, stressed the need to respect and tolerate the views of others to help maintain peace in the country.

“We live in a country of different ethnic, political, and religious groups.

The only way we can develop is to respect each other’s views and opinions.

This will end violence extremism and ensure development”, she stated.