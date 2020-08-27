China’s top political advisor Wang Yang on Thursday urged national political advisors to make greater contributions to the formulation and implementation of the country’s economic and social development plan for the next five years.

Speaking at the closing meeting of a session of the Standing Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) National Committee, China’s top political advisory body, Wang said consultations and discussions should center on the main subjects of the 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-2025).

Wang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the CPPCC National Committee, called for strengthened research on major strategic issues and more forward-looking and targeted proposals.

Political advisors were asked to innovate ways of international communications to show the world China’s state governance by publicizing the new development plan.

A work report for the first half of 2020 by the Chairperson’s Council of the CPPCC National Committee was reviewed at the meeting.

Attendees at the meeting also voted on personnel matters.