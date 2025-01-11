Political Analyst Criticizes Akufo-Addo’s Presidency as a “Disappointment” Following 2024 Election Loss

Political Marketing Strategist, Professor Kobby Mensah, has sharply criticized the leadership of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, describing his presidency as a “disappointment” to many Ghanaians.

Mensah, in an interview, remarked that the expectations that were placed on Akufo-Addo during his 2016 campaign were not met, with many feeling let down by his governance.

Mensah pointed out that Ghanaians had placed their trust in Akufo-Addo, believing he would deliver “the Ghana we want.” However, he suggested that the reality of his leadership fell short, both in terms of effectiveness and execution. “People thought that Kufuor was John the Baptist and Nana Addo was the Jesus we had been waiting for, but it turned out Kufuor was stellar,” he said, drawing a comparison to former President John Kufuor’s time in office, which many felt was more successful.

According to Mensah, even members of Akufo-Addo’s own party, the New Patriotic Party (NPP), privately expressed disappointment in his leadership style, although they were reluctant to publicly acknowledge it. “A lot of them, when you have a conversation, will tell you Nana Addo was a disappointment. They thought he was stern, well-read, and globally accepted, but it turned out to be a disappointment. They thought we should give him the power, but it was totally shambolic,” he added.

The comments come in the aftermath of the NPP’s loss in the 2024 general elections, where John Dramani Mahama, the leader of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), emerged victorious. Mahama has promised to “reset” the country, a message that resonated with voters who were disillusioned with the Akufo-Addo administration.

This critical assessment highlights the shifting political dynamics in Ghana, with growing discontent over Akufo-Addo’s tenure contributing to the NPP’s electoral defeat.