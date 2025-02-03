Political Analyst Demands Arrest of MPs Over Vandalism During Ministerial Vetting

Political science professor Ransford Gyampo has urged Inspector General of Police George Akuffo-Dampare to arrest lawmakers involved in the destruction of state property during a chaotic parliamentary session last Thursday.

The incident occurred on January 30, 2025, when Minority MPs vandalized microphones and furniture to protest the Majority caucus’ refusal to reschedule ministerial vetting to Friday.

Speaking on TV3’s Hot Issues, Gyampo condemned the behavior, stressing that taxpayers’ funds should not be squandered on replacing damaged assets.

“If the IGP can arrest MPs for traffic violations, he must act when state property is destroyed,” he asserted.

Gyampo praised Speaker Alban Bagbin for suspending four MPs but criticized the Majority’s “excessive tolerance,” which he claims emboldens the Minority to disrupt parliamentary processes.