Political Analyst John Osae-Kwapong Surprised by NDC’s Landslide Victory in 2024 Elections

John Osae-Kwapong, a political analyst and fellow at the Ghana Centre for Democratic Development (CDD-Ghana), has expressed surprise at the National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) overwhelming victory in the 2024 general elections, which defied his earlier predictions of a tight race.

Appearing on the Asaase Breakfast Show (ABS) on December 9, Osae-Kwapong explained that several indicators, including economic challenges and historical voting patterns, had led him to believe the election would be closely contested. “If you look at some of the indicators—so some of the economic challenges that the country has faced, if you think of the fact that we are at the end of that eight-year cycle where we rotate parties, if you look at some of the sentiments that were expressed in the most recent Afrobarometer survey, then conventional wisdom would say this is an election the NDC will win,” he stated.

While acknowledging that Afrobarometer’s October survey revealed public dissatisfaction with policies like the E-levy, Osae-Kwapong noted that the survey also highlighted significant support for key government initiatives. He had anticipated that the NPP, particularly Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, could leverage this support to make a strong case for his continuation in office.

“I can see how Dr. Bawumia can seize on that to make the case that, look, as per Afrobarometer, Ghanaians are clamouring for these key policies to continue, and who is better placed to continue them but the person who has been part of the government that came up with these policies,” Osae-Kwapong remarked.

However, as the election results began to unfold, he was taken aback by the NDC’s decisive win, which he had not anticipated. He reflected that voter frustration with governance and economic hardships had likely played a major role in the NDC’s resounding victory. “I wasn’t expecting the kind of landslide victory that the results are showing. It also makes me think that some of the angst or displeasure Ghanaians had about certain governance and economic issues may have driven them to take their anger to the ballot,” he concluded.