Political Analyst Urges Caution from Eugene Boakye Antwi After NPP Defeat in 2024 Elections

Political analyst Yaw Boamah, known as ‘Authentic,’ has advised former Subin MP Eugene Boakye Antwi to be cautious in his public statements regarding the leadership of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) following their significant loss in the 2024 general elections.

While acknowledging that the NPP’s leadership had not met expectations, Boamah emphasized that the party’s defeat was a collective responsibility, with various mistakes made by different factions.

In the aftermath of the defeat, Boakye Antwi voiced concerns about how some party leaders, including President Akufo-Addo, had alienated supporters through perceived arrogance and mismanagement. He notably pointed to the President and members of his family for mistreating loyal party members, which, in his view, contributed to deepening divisions within the party and eroding its base of support.

Boakye Antwi remarked, “The NPP’s defeat cannot be discussed without mentioning Akufo-Addo,” adding that as a long-time party member, he felt it was important to hold the President accountable for the party’s failure.

However, Boamah, in an exclusive interview with 3news.com, cautioned that there were rumors suggesting Boakye Antwi himself may have worked against Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia during the election. He emphasized that many within the party believed several figures, including some who had benefited from the Akufo-Addo administration, may have secretly undermined Bawumia’s candidacy.

Boamah urged Boakye Antwi to adopt a more measured approach in his criticism, stressing the importance of allowing the NPP’s fact-finding committee to conduct a thorough, objective analysis of the party’s defeat. He called for “cool heads” to prevail and for the leadership to accept the committee’s findings in good faith, working together for the future of the party.