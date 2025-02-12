Political Analyst Urges Government to Justify Annulled Appointments

Political analyst Dr. Samuel Afriyie has called on the government to provide clear explanations for the mass annulment of public sector appointments.

Speaking on TV3’s New Day on Wednesday, February 12, 2025, Dr. Afriyie argued that simply voiding appointments without justification is both unfair and damaging to public confidence.

He noted that many of the affected individuals are qualified professionals, not merely partisan appointees, and that a transparent explanation would help maintain trust in government processes.

Dr. Afriyie remarked, “I believe the government could have used a right approach by justifying. It’s a government for all of us. You cannot say you have just annulled someone’s appointment without giving reason.” He suggested that the authorities, armed with detailed records of these appointments, could have reached out to the individuals via email or messages, explaining the specific reasons behind the decision. “Even if it’s political, it may not just be NPP members,” he added, hinting that the web of political affiliations often crosses party lines.

This controversy comes on the heels of a directive from Chief of Staff Julius Debrah, acting under President Mahama’s orders. A circular seen by 3news.com dated February 10, 2025, instructed all heads of government institutions to nullify any appointments and recruitments made by the previous Akufo-Addo administration after December 7, 2024, citing non-compliance with established good governance practices and principles.

Adding his voice to the debate, Member of Parliament Sammi Awuku for Akuapim North criticized the move, insisting that individuals who received appointments after December 7, 2024, are not second-class citizens and have an inherent right to work. Awuku’s comments have resonated with many observers who fear that a blanket annulment without proper justification could not only tarnish the reputations of capable professionals but also undermine the credibility of the government’s recruitment practices.

The ongoing debate highlights the delicate balance between maintaining strict standards of public administration and ensuring that political decisions do not inadvertently harm the livelihoods of qualified individuals. As the government continues to review its actions, many believe that a more measured and transparent approach is needed—one that reinforces the principles of accountability and fairness in the public sector.