Political Analyst Urges NPP Leadership to Step Back Post-2024 Election Loss

Political analyst Dr. Jonathan Asante Okyere has advised senior figures within the New Patriotic Party (NPP), including President Nana Akufo-Addo and former President John Agyekum Kufuor, to take a more passive role as the party navigates its recovery following the anticipated defeat in the 2024 elections.

In an interview with Starr FM, Dr. Asante Okyere highlighted the party’s leadership challenges and low approval ratings as key issues contributing to the NPP’s electoral struggles. He suggested that the involvement of figures like Akufo-Addo and Kufuor in the forefront of the party’s post-election efforts might hinder progress.

“They [Akufo-Addo and Kufuor] should rather stay behind,” Dr. Asante Okyere stated. “Perhaps Dr. Bawumia did not have what it took to lead the party to victory in the elections.”

The analyst’s remarks come as the NPP grapples with internal discussions on how to recover from the expected loss, which many attribute to a decline in public confidence in the party’s leadership.

Dr. Asante Okyere also referenced data from Global InfoAnalytics, which indicated that President Akufo-Addo’s approval ratings were at historically low levels during the campaign period. “The president had the lowest performance rate in approval rate,” he noted. “So you didn’t need such a person to lead in the front line of your campaign. As for the president, he is out.”

While acknowledging the valuable experience of both Akufo-Addo and Kufuor, Dr. Asante Okyere suggested that the NPP could benefit from their strategic input, but only in a consultative capacity. “The only thing they can do is to solicit some views from him [Akufo-Addo] as a committee member, not him becoming part of the committee,” he explained, urging the party to seek fresh leadership as it embarks on rebuilding its image and strategy.