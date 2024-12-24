Political Analyst Urges NPP to Adopt NDC’s 2016 Review Strategy for Post-2024 Recovery

Political analyst Dr. Jonathan Asante Okyere has advised the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to emulate the strategy adopted by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) following their 2016 election loss.

In a recent interview on Starr FM, Dr. Asante Okyere highlighted that the NPP could benefit from a thorough review process, similar to the one carried out by the NDC, as a means of recovering from a potential defeat in the 2024 elections.

Dr. Asante Okyere pointed to the NDC’s establishment of the Professor Kwesi Botchwey Committee in 2016 as a model for the NPP. The committee was tasked with investigating the causes of the NDC’s loss and gathering data through extensive consultations with party members and stakeholders nationwide. The insights generated from this process resulted in actionable recommendations that contributed to the NDC’s successful recovery and strong performance in the 2020 elections.

“The NPP should take the same approach as the NDC did, setting up a committee like Professor Botchwey’s, to gather critical feedback and identify the reasons behind any defeat they may face in 2024,” he suggested.

Dr. Asante Okyere credited the NDC’s post-2016 review for its impressive turnaround, which led to the party’s unprecedented parliamentary victory in 2020. He emphasized that conducting such a review process was crucial to the NDC’s eventual success, helping it recover from the 2016 loss and positioning it for a stronger future.

The NPP, he noted, has faced internal challenges, including leadership struggles and divisions following its recent defeats, which makes such a reflective approach all the more essential. Dr. Asante Okyere cautioned against rushing into leadership decisions or future strategies without a proper evaluation of past mistakes.

“If the NDC had not conducted that review, I’m certain that their success in 2020 would have been much more difficult to achieve,” he stated, underscoring the importance of learning from previous setbacks to inform future decisions.