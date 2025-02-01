Political Analysts Slam MPs Over Chaotic Vetting Process, Call for Accountability

The conduct of Members of Parliament (MPs) on the Appointments Committee during the vetting of ministerial nominees has sparked widespread condemnation from political analysts and civil society groups.

The chaotic scenes, which unfolded on Thursday, January 30, 2025, have been described as disrespectful to Ghanaians and a stain on the integrity of Parliament.

Speaking on TV3’s The Key Points on Saturday, Economic Policy Analyst Senyo Hosi and Senior Political Advisor Nana Ohene Ntow did not mince words in their criticism of the MPs’ behavior. Both analysts expressed deep concern over the deteriorating standards of parliamentary conduct and its implications for Ghana’s governance.

Senyo Hosi, known for his forthright commentary, accused MPs of showing blatant disregard for the citizens they represent. “We should never entertain this type of behavior from our MPs. Our MPs continue to disrespect us despite what we do for them. This nonsense must stop,” he said. Hosi further argued that the conduct of MPs reflects the broader decline in governance standards in the country. “What is happening in Parliament today is truly a reflection of the state of our affairs. The MPs who got themselves involved in this act must apologize to Ghanaians,” he added.

Nana Ohene Ntow, a Senior Advisor to former Trade Minister Alan Kyerematen, echoed Hosi’s sentiments, describing the chaotic scenes as a sign of self-disrespect within Parliament. “We are seeing a Parliament that does not even respect itself. This act by the MPs can never be justified,” Ntow stated. He also referenced past incidents of misconduct, including the infamous 2021 ballot-paper-chewing scandal during the election of the Speaker of Parliament, as evidence of a culture of impunity among lawmakers. “This same Parliament saw MPs chewing ballot papers, and nothing was done to the culprit. Such behavior undermines public trust in our institutions,” he said.

The vetting process, which is meant to scrutinize the qualifications and suitability of ministerial nominees, has been marred by controversy. Reports of heated exchanges, walkouts, and near-physical confrontations have dominated the proceedings, raising questions about the committee’s ability to function effectively. The Appointments Committee’s work has been highly polarized, with accusations of bias, selective questioning, and a lack of consensus-building between the Majority and Minority Caucuses.

The recent incidents have reignited debates about the need for parliamentary reforms to restore dignity and professionalism to the legislative process. Critics argue that the current state of affairs undermines public confidence in Parliament and sets a poor example for democratic governance.

Civil society organizations have also weighed in, calling for accountability and a renewed commitment to ethical conduct among MPs. “Parliament is the cornerstone of our democracy, and its members must uphold the highest standards of integrity and decorum. The recent behavior is unacceptable and must be addressed,” said a spokesperson for the Ghana Center for Democratic Development (CDD-Ghana).

As the fallout from the chaotic vetting process continues, pressure is mounting on Parliament to take concrete steps to address the issue. Calls for apologies, disciplinary action, and reforms to the vetting process are growing louder, with many Ghanaians demanding better from their elected representatives.

For now, the spotlight remains on the Appointments Committee and its members, whose actions have not only disrupted the vetting process but also cast a shadow over the institution of Parliament itself. The coming days will be crucial in determining whether lawmakers can rise above the fray and restore public trust in their ability to govern effectively.