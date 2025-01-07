Political and Spiritual Tensions Surface as NPP Faces Minority Status in Ghana’s 9th Parliament

In a striking turn of events following Ghana’s December 2024 elections, the New Patriotic Party (NPP), previously the ruling party, finds itself on the Minority side of Parliament.

This shift has brought with it some unexpected moments of tension, particularly regarding the position of the Minority Leader, a seat that was once strongly linked to the NPP’s leadership.

Back in November 2024, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, who was then Majority Leader, made it clear that he would never occupy the Minority Leader’s seat, citing spiritual reasons. He expressed concerns that sitting in that seat would symbolize leading his party into a minority position, something he considered politically and spiritually inappropriate.

“I will never sit on that seat,” Afenyo-Markin declared, reaffirming his commitment to his party’s standing at the time. His position, grounded in personal belief, was seen as a firm boundary that reflected his deep connection to the symbolism of political positions.

However, with the NPP now reduced to just 83 seats following the December 7, 2024 elections, the party finds itself in the minority in the newly inaugurated 9th Parliament. This shift has led to moments of awkwardness, especially as the question of who will take the seat of the Minority Leader looms large.

In the opening session of the 9th Parliament on January 7, 2025, Majority Leader Cassiel Ato Forson, now representing the National Democratic Congress (NDC) with the largest majority, raised questions about his NPP colleague’s earlier stance. Forson, in a pointed remark, referred to Afenyo-Markin’s previous comments and asked whether it was now “spiritually acceptable” for him to sit in the Minority Leader’s chair, given that his party was no longer in the majority.

“Mister Chairman, your guidance will be needed in this matter. This is my fourth term in this house, and this is the first time in the history of this Parliament that this situation has arisen,” Forson stated, referring to the unprecedented turn of events. “What the Minority Leader has not told us is if it is now spiritually okay for him to sit in the Minority Leader’s chair. I don’t know what his spiritual advisers are telling him now.”

Forson’s remarks appeared to take issue with what he perceived as a violation of the standing orders of the House, calling for the proceedings to adhere to the constitutional and parliamentary rules in place. He emphasized the importance of maintaining respect for Ghana’s democratic processes and parliamentary procedure.

“Please, let’s be careful about the precedent we set. This is so bizarre,” Forson added, stressing that the dignity and integrity of the House must be upheld.

As Ghana embarks on a new chapter of political leadership with the inauguration of President-elect John Dramani Mahama, these unfolding moments in Parliament highlight the dynamic and often unpredictable nature of political transitions. Mahama’s return to power, celebrated at the Black Star Square today, marks a pivotal moment in Ghana’s democratic history. The events of the day will reflect the unity of the nation, the strength of its democratic processes, and the peaceful transition of power, reinforcing Ghana’s commitment to stability and progress.

For Afenyo-Markin, the shift from Majority to Minority may carry not only political and procedural consequences but also deepen the spiritual reflection that has already marked his political journey. How this will unfold in the coming days remains to be seen as Parliament seeks to adjust to this new political landscape.