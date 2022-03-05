Political battle over by-elections gets intense in Zimbabwe

Political battle is getting intense in Zimbabwe ahead of by-elections to be held on March 26, with one person dying during skirmishes that took place at a campaign rally in the Midlands city of Kwekwe at the weekend.

Violence erupted at the rally which was being addressed by opposition leader Nelson Chamisa of the Citizens Convergence for Change (CCC), leaving three other people seriously injured.

Political parties are jostling for seats in more than 100 parliamentary and local authority elections, most of which fell vacant following recalls by the opposition party MDC-T.

Police spokesperson Paul Nyathi confirmed in a statement Sunday night that there had been “a violent incident” which had taken place earlier in the afternoon.

Nyathi said the police had detained 16 suspects in connection with the incident. “Police investigations are now in progress and more details will be released soon.”

Nyathi did not mention whether the violence was intra-party or inter-party, although there is suspicion that two political parties were involved.

Nick Mangwana, a spokesperson for the government, urged political parties to ensure that their members did not engage in violence.

“Intra-party or inter-party violence are not legitimate forms of political expressions. It’s tragic when these result in wanton loss of life. MOPA (Maintenance of Peace and Order Act) gives conveners of political gatherings a responsibility for the safety of people that congregate. They surely should not incite,” he said on his Twitter account Monday.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa also held a peaceful rally in the same city Saturday to drum up support for the ruling party ZANU-PF. Enditem