Political Consultant Bernard Tutu-Boahene Urges John Mahama’s Government to Uphold Security Gains

Political marketing consultant Bernard Tutu-Boahene has called on the incoming John Mahama-led government to prioritize the continuation and enhancement of the security progress achieved under President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s administration.

He emphasized that maintaining the security improvements, particularly in volatile regions like Bawku, should be a key responsibility for the new government.

Tutu-Boahene’s comments come in the wake of the relative peace and stability witnessed in Bawku during the recent presidential and parliamentary elections. The region had been a significant concern before the elections due to a long-standing chieftaincy conflict that has led to the loss of at least 33 lives since October.

Speaking on the Asaase Breakfast Show on 11 December, Tutu-Boahene praised the Akufo-Addo administration for its strides in improving security, particularly in conflict-prone areas. He stressed the importance of the incoming government ensuring that these efforts are not undone.

“The transition government should inform the new government about the security measures already in place, particularly in areas that need heightened security. We cannot worsen the situation in fragile locations,” Tutu-Boahene said.

He also commended the outgoing administration for preventing foreign mercenary attacks, a risk that had been raised due to dissidents from neighboring countries attempting to infiltrate Ghana. Tutu-Boahene highlighted the effectiveness of security measures under President Akufo-Addo, noting that the absence of such attacks pointed to the success of these strategies.

“It’s important for the outgoing government to [maintain] these strategies to ensure continuity and safety,” he said.

Further, Tutu-Boahene raised concerns about the numerous unapproved roads along Ghana’s borders, which could potentially be used for illegal crossings. He proposed enhancing border security by increasing military patrols and incorporating advanced monitoring technologies, such as aerial surveillance, to better manage these unapproved entry points.

“Ghana has many unapproved entry points along its borders. While part of the army is already patrolling these areas, there’s a need for enhanced surveillance and possibly more technology to better manage and monitor these unapproved routes,” he said.

Tutu-Boahene concluded by highlighting the importance of emotional intelligence and maturity during the political transition, urging both the outgoing and incoming governments to focus on unity and national interest. He emphasized that a smooth and collaborative transition would be critical to ensuring the continued safety and stability of the nation.