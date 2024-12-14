Political Consultant Criticizes Mahama’s Response to Post-Election Violence in Ghana

Political marketing consultant Bernard Tutu-Boahene has voiced concern over President-elect John Dramani Mahama’s statement condemning post-election vandalism and looting, suggesting that Mahama was “playing politics” rather than providing a comprehensive solution to the ongoing unrest.

In a broadcast on 10 December 2024, Mahama condemned the violent and unlawful takeovers of state institutions following the 7 December general election. He called on the current government and security agencies to take swift action to curb the lawlessness.

While Mahama acknowledged the reports of attacks on state offices and installations, he emphasized that the sitting government still held power, urging them to act decisively to halt the disturbances. “I’ve received reports of attacks on state offices and installations. While it’s unclear who is behind these attacks, I condemn them in no uncertain terms,” Mahama said. He also urged the youth to channel their frustration into positive actions rather than resorting to criminality.

However, Dr. Tutu-Boahene, speaking on the Asaase Breakfast Show on 10 December, expressed disappointment with Mahama’s statement, stating that it lacked a broader perspective. He argued that while Mahama’s condemnation of attacks on public institutions was necessary, it missed the opportunity to address the wider scope of violence affecting both public and private property.

“I feel that … it is a statement that was needed, but … if the statement was directed specifically at supporters not attacking government institutions, it would have been more reasonable,” Tutu-Boahene remarked. He further criticized Mahama for not extending his condemnation to attacks on private property and individuals, calling for immediate arrests and prosecutions of those involved.

Dr. Tutu-Boahene highlighted the role of politics in managing such communications but stressed the importance of stronger constitutional measures to address the issue. “These are things that demonstrate that we have democratic flaws,” he said. “Democracy is based on the behaviour of people, so if the behaviour of people within our democratic environment is questionable and unacceptable, then we clearly do not have strong institutions to support a healthy democracy.”

Tutu-Boahene’s remarks underscore concerns about political violence in Ghana and the urgent need for more robust measures to strengthen the country’s democratic institutions.

Tensions remain high across Ghana, particularly in areas where young supporters of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) have continued violent protests following the declaration of Mahama’s victory by the Electoral Commission on 9 December. The violence, which erupted shortly after Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia conceded defeat on 8 December, has been marked by physical attacks on state institutions and looting of both public and private property.

Reports indicate that youth, allegedly aligned with the NDC, have stormed key state institutions, including the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA) and the Ghana National Gas Company Ltd (GNGCL), demanding control over them. At least four municipal assembly offices in the Greater Accra Region have also been attacked.

As the unrest continues, there are growing calls for both political leaders and security forces to address the violence and prevent further instability.