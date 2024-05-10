Political Discrimination Stifles Development Prospects

The Upper West Regional Minister, Hon. Stephen Yakubu, has urged Chiefs and traditional leaders to play a pivotal role in ensuring a fair distribution of parliamentary seats among the two dominant political parties in the region.

During a series of visits to paramountcies across the region as part of his familiarization tour, Hon. Stephen Yakubu conveyed his vision and emphasized the importance of balanced political representation.

Addressing traditional leaders individually during the tour, the Minister stressed the need to support both leading political parties to foster physical and socio-economic development in the region.

He proposed an equivalent allocation of parliamentary seats, suggesting, “Give five seats to one party and six seats to another party. When NPP wins, we are there; when NDC wins, we are there.”

Highlighting the imbalance in political representation, the Minister pointed out the risk of over-reliance on a single party. “We have almost put all our eggs in one basket in the North,” he remarked.

Citing the disparities in seat distribution in Northern Ghana, he noted, “In the Upper East region, NDC had fourteen seats and NPP had one. In the Upper West Region, the NDC had eight seats while the NPP won three seats.”

The Minister’s call for a proportional seat allocation reflects a strategic approach to promote political inclusivity and ensure that the interests of all constituents are represented.

The minister emphasized the critical need for unity and strategic planning to address poverty and foster development.

Highlighting the shared struggles faced by Northerners, the Minister urged collaboration to achieve collective progress.

“Why should we fight? Why should we hate each other when we are in the same shoes when we are in the same boat traveling together?” the Minister questioned, emphasizing the interconnectedness of communities. “You shake the boat and we all sink.”

The Minister stressed the importance of reducing poverty and advocating for necessary development initiatives. “In fighting for development, sometimes, when you sit down and look at it strategically, politicians should control the resources,” the Minister explained.

Drawing attention to the prevalent practice of aligning with specific political parties, the Minister urged a shift towards a more strategic approach.

“For northerners, we are holding NDC with our hands and our legs. So we have put all our eggs in one basket,” the Minister lamented. “But assuming we divide ourselves, fifty is here and fifty is there. In doing so, when they share the cake, we will also get half.”

The Minister challenged the Chiefs to rethink traditional approaches and consider alternative strategies for resource allocation. “Smartly, we have not done what I was talking about. Strategically, we have not even looked at how the cake is shared,” the Minister observed.

The Minister called for reflection and a commitment to change. “This is what I want to put out there for us to ponder, to change our ways,” the Minister emphasized. “Let’s do things differently to achieve better results.”

Kuoro Issaka Zeng’eh Kazie Tenjie II, the paramount Chief of the Lambussie Traditional Council expressed gratitude to the NPP government for creating the district, emphasizing ongoing appreciation from his people.

However, he urged urgent intervention from the Minister who doubles as the REGSEC Chairman, to address the feud between Sissala and Dagaaba in the Lambussie District, warning of potential escalation and terrorist exploitation due to the district’s proximity to Burkina Faso.

Naa Puowelle Karbo III, Paramount Chief of Lawra Traditional Council, echoed the Minister’s vision, correlating it with the ideals of his forefathers.

He commended the President’s support for the North, citing the elevation of the Vice President as evidence.