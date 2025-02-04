Political Firestorm Erupts Over Drone Spying Claims in Ghana

A public clash has erupted between Ghana’s Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin and Martin Kpebu, a member of the anti-corruption group Operation Recover All Loot (ORAL), over explosive allegations that drones were used to surveil the lawmaker’s private properties.

The dispute has ignited fresh tensions in Ghana’s political arena, raising questions about accountability and the tactics employed in anti-graft efforts.

Afenyo-Markin, in an interview with Accra-based Joy News, claimed drones linked to ORAL had been spotted hovering over his residences in Accra’s Abelenkpe neighborhood and his beachfront property in Winneba. “They flew a drone from the community center near the ‘nshorna’ [seashore]—my staff saw it. I told them to ignore it,” he said, alleging repeated surveillance. “What business do drones have at the Minority Leader’s residence?”

But Kpebu, speaking to Citi News, flatly denied the accusations, calling them “ridiculous” and politically motivated. “ORAL does not own drones, nor have we hired anyone to spy on politicians,” he asserted. “Look at the credibility of our members—does anyone honestly believe we’d engage in such nonsense?” He dismissed the claims as strategic misinformation, adding, “In a democracy, people make these allegations to suit their agendas.”

The ORAL initiative, launched by former President John Mahama, was designed to gather evidence on corruption for review by the Attorney General. Its mandate has drawn both praise and skepticism, with critics questioning its independence and supporters hailing it as a necessary tool for accountability. The group’s work gained renewed attention after Attorney General Godfred Yeboah Dame pledged to act on its findings during his swearing-in.

Political analysts suggest the drone controversy underscores deeper fissures. Afenyo-Markin’s decision to publicize the claims—while admitting he “kept quiet” initially—hints at a calculated move to cast doubt on ORAL’s methods. Meanwhile, Kpebu’s forceful rebuttal reflects concerns that the allegations could undermine public trust in the anti-corruption drive. “This isn’t just about drones,” noted Accra-based political commentator Nana Ama Asante. “It’s a proxy battle over transparency and who gets to define ethical governance.”

The feud arrives amid heightened scrutiny of Ghana’s political elite, with corruption remaining a hot-button issue ahead of elections. While ORAL’s supporters argue aggressive measures are needed to recover stolen assets, opponents warn against overreach and the weaponization of anti-graft campaigns.

For now, neither side shows signs of backing down. As Ghanaians await the Attorney General’s next steps, the drone dispute serves as a stark reminder of how quickly accusations can escalate in a polarized climate—and how fragile the line between vigilance and vendetta can become.