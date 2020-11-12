Some political leaders at Hohoe in the Volta Region have expressed shock at the demise of Ghana’s former President, Jerry John Rawlings.

Flight Lieutenant Rawlings was the first President of the Fourth Republic and Founder of the National Democratic Congress (NDC). He died at age 73.

Mr George Bright Anni Bansah, the Hohoe Constituency Chairman of the NDC, told the Ghana News Agency that he was shocked at the news.

“I’m heartbroken. I remember him for his servant leadership style,” he said.

He said the Party would keep the fire of integrity, probity and accountability burning as championed by the former President.

“The Party must win the 2020 general election to give him a peaceful rest”.

Mr Kofi Bentil, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Communication Director of the Constituency, described the death as unexpected.

“I am so surprised,” he said.

“He is the man who speaks his mind without fear. I remember I shook hands with him once in Sunyani and I vividly remember that incident.”

Professor Margaret Kweku, the NDC Parliamentary Candidate for Hohoe, who suspended an ongoing media interaction, described the former leader as a saviour to Ghanaians.

She said Ghanaians would be grateful to Mr Rawlings as “this is the time we need him the most for him to continue his good works.”

Mr Emmanuel Bali, the National Democratic Party (NDP) presidential candidate for Hohoe, said the foundation laid by President Rawlings was enormous and would remain helpful to all citizens.

He said Ghanaians must uphold the legacy of Rawlings by ensuring that they went into the December 7 elections peacefully.