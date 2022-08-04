Political parties advised to resort to ADR in addressing inter-party disputes

The National Peace Council (NPC) and the West Africa Network for Peacebuilding (WANEP) have urged political parties to use Alternative Disputes Resolution (ADR) in addressing intra and inter-party disputes.

A statement issued by the NPC, copied to the Ghana News Agency, said the appeal was made by the two institutions at a three-day Multi-Stakeholder Consultation and Training on ADR for Political Parties in West Africa.

It said the overarching objective of the programme was to enhance the capacity of election stakeholders, especially political parties, to develop sustainable dispute resolution structures to manage disputes and minimize election-related disputes and violence.

It said it was also intended to create or expand existing infrastructure in target countries, including Ghana for effectively managing disputes surrounding elections and other democratic processes.

Participants were drawn from Operations Managers Units of Political Parties, External Affairs Units of Political Parties, Offices of the General Secretaries of Political Parties, Electoral Commission, National Commission on Civic Education, GIZ and the European Union.

Mr George Amoh, the Executive Secretary of the National Peace Council and Dr Chukwuemeka Eze, the Executive Director of WANEP, who facilitated sessions of the workshop, urged political parties to use Alternative Dispute Resolution or Appropriate Dispute Resolution Structures and measures to resolve the challenges they face regarding conflict within and outside their political parties.

According to them, this was the only way to prevent the volatility and instability of the West African sub-region which was brought about by election-related issues, ethnicity, religious extremism and intolerance and an influx of small arms.

Dr Serebour Quaicoo, the Director of Electoral Services at the Electoral Commission, who was participating backed this call, saying it would help the country in ensuring peaceful elections.

Attending the workshop on behalf of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) were Mr Chris Arthur, Mr Kwasi Afriyie and Madam Sheila Offei.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) was represented by Mr Kakra Esamoah, Mr Abraham Amaliba and Mr Atukwei Quaye.

The Convention People’s Party (CPP) delegation included Nana Yaa Jantua, the General Secretary and Mr Moses Yirimambo, the National Organiser.

The People’s National Convention (PNC) was represented by Madam Janet Nabla, and Mr Muniru Mohammed.

The Progressive People’s Party (PPP) also had Mr Remy Paa Kow Edmundson, the General Secretary and Mr Faisal Abu Sadat, the Youth Organizer.

Other participants included delegations and Directors from other organisations in Ghana and Africa such as NCCE, CHRAJ, EU, GIZ.