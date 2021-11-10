Political parties have roles to play in national cohesion – NCCE

Mrs Lucille Hewlett Annan, Greater Accra Regional Director of the National Commission of Civic Education, has charged the leadership of political parties to exhibit harmony and inclusiveness towards national cohesion.

She said party members needed to work together to incite national cohesion and inclusiveness among the citizenry for the growth and development of the country.

She said this would stop political violence in the country while promoting peaceful coexistence and exchange of ideas even after the election.

“Ghana first, in case of any major conflict in the country, it will be difficult going to the neighbouring countries, considering the political tensions there, so we want our politicians to know that Ghana must be peaceful so that they can come and lead us,” she said.

Mrs Annan said political vigilantism continued to be a threat to the peace and security of the country and efforts must be made to curb the menace.

She said eradicating political violence would ensure that peace prevailed for rapid socio-economic development.

Mrs Annan said the Vigilantism and Related Offences Act 999 which was enacted after the Ayawaso West Wuogon’s by-election violence in 2019 made it an offence to be a member of any vigilante group.

She said the “Act states that anyone found to be part of vigilantes and their actions shall be liable on conviction to a term of imprisonment of not less than 15 years and not more than 25 years.”

She said individuals, who breached the law, would be banned from contesting a public or political party office until ten years after serving their sentences.

She urged the media to inform and educate the public on the negative effects of vigilantism on the country’s democracy and development.

Mrs Annan said with the enactment of the Act all vigilante groups were banned, saying anyone found to have formed such a group would be made to face the law.