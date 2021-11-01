Political Parties, stockholders in Ekumfi to protect peace in Area

Political Parties and stakeholders in Ekumfi Constituency have pledged to ensure peace and cohesion in the area.

They pledged at the Inter-Party Dialogue Committee (IPDC) meeting, organized by the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) in collaboration with the Ministry of National Security at Ekumfi Essarkyir to maintain the country’s peace.

The programme was on the theme: “Empowering Ghanaians to stand for National Cohesion and Participation-Youth Extremism.”

It was aimed at sensitizing the IPDC members to work vigorously to engender national cohesion among the citizenry for national development.

It was attended by representatives of Political Parties, Civil Society Groups, Christian Council, Muslim, Youth Groups, Driver Unions, Assembly Members and Traditional and Opinion leaders in the area.

Alhaji Aliu Mohammed, Deputy Central Regional NCCE Director, said peace was priceless and everybody must firmly embrace it.

“Peace is essential and we must remember that we have only one Ekumfi and it is only when there is the peace that we can go about our daily work without hindrance and also forge ahead as one people,” he said.

He said the NCCE, together with the Ministry of National Security, will continue to engage the citizenry to contribute their quota to protect the country’s democratic governance.

The Deputy Director urged the citizenry to be security conscious to nib criminal activities in the bud.

He also called on the people to be law-abiding and respect the 1992 Constitution for continuous peace and cohesion.

Madam Cecilia Dam, Ekumfi NCCE Director, said violent extremism did not just emerge, adding that emotional and political disaffection of the youth in Africa and the World at large, were recipes for violence.

“We need to encourage conversation among people on the importance of peace and cohesion to foster unity and growth,” she added.

Chief Inspector Jonathan Amoadu, Ekumfi District Police Commander, who spoke on the “Police Order Act, the effect of Youth extremism and criminal laws,” called on people living in the area to strictly adhere to the laws of the country.

He said the police were there to protect lives and properties, adding that they were ready to receive information about suspected criminals or activities, which could disturb the peace.

Nana Bambil Ansah V, Ekumfi IPDC Chairman, said party politics should not divide the people in the area and urged them to live in peace and harmony to speed up development.