Political party agents in the Navrongo Central Constituency have expressed satisfaction with the ongoing Presidential and Parliamentary elections in the Constituency.

The Party agents, mostly from the National Democratic Congress (NDC), the New Patriotic Party (NPP), and the People’s National Convention (PNC) all told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that they were comfortable with the process.

Mr Emmanuel Afayure, an NPP Polling Agent at the Dokomolo Practice Primary School, said “Everything is fine, we have not had any challenges with the process so far.”

His counterpart, Mr David Gebute, of the NDC, said apart from some members of the NPP who brought none branded face masks in the early hours of the morning to distribute to voters which was objected, there was no problem at the centre.

The PNC Agent, Mr Samson Abongo, shared same view about the process, and said there was no problem so far.

Mr Joseph Damanera, the Presiding Officer said 467 voters were expected to cast their ballots at the Centre.

Ms Joan Gebute, a Voter at the polling station, said apart from the COVID-19 protocols, the process was normal as compared to previous voting years.