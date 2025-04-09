Political Payroll Audit Sparks Criticism from Old Tafo MP

Old Tafo Member of Parliament Vincent Ekow Assafuah has sharply criticized the Auditor-General’s decision to initiate a nationwide payroll audit, arguing that the exercise is politically motivated rather than an effort to safeguard the public purse.

Speaking in a detailed Facebook post, the lawmaker questioned both the timing and intent of the audit, which he alleges is intended to target employees from the previous administration and those deemed politically exposed.

Assafuah contended that the payroll review undermines the principles of fairness and due process and further suggested that the initiative is a calculated move by Auditor-General Johnson Akuamoah Asiedu to reinforce his position within the Audit Service. The MP stated, “This payroll audit lacks merit and is designed to serve as a tool for political cleansing rather than a genuine effort to protect the public purse.” He expressed apprehension over the impact of the audit on an already tense public service environment, particularly in the context of widespread terminations and the growing anxiety among civil servants.

He also pointed out that similar payroll review processes have long been in place under the previous administration. Regular checks by Internal Auditors, the Controller and Accountant-General’s Department and the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission have historically been used to eliminate ghost names from government payrolls. According to Assafuah, the new audit not only duplicates these efforts but also unnecessarily burdens an Audit Service whose staff are already stretched thin. He argued that integrating such reviews into routine audits for the 2024/2025 period would maintain institutional credibility and promote transparency without being used as a political tool.

Assafuah further warned that the audit should not act as a smokescreen for witch-hunting or divert attention from more pressing national challenges. He cited issues such as the ongoing exchange rate crisis, missing containers at the Electricity Company of Ghana and concerns over drug trafficking and money laundering as critical matters that require focused attention. The MP emphasized that the primary mandate of the Auditor-General must remain the protection of the public purse rather than the facilitation of political agendas.

The controversy over the payroll audit comes at a time when public institutions face mounting pressure to demonstrate accountability and fiscal prudence. However, critics like Assafuah argue that any effort perceived as politically motivated can erode public trust in critical oversight functions. His comments underscore the complex intersection between governance, accountability and political maneuvering in an environment where both fiscal integrity and unbiased administrative practices are crucial.

The debate over the audit highlights a broader discussion about how best to balance the need for rigorous financial oversight with the imperative to maintain a stable and apolitical public service. A measured approach that incorporates existing review mechanisms into regular audits could achieve the intended goals of transparency and accountability without compromising the institutional independence of the Audit Service or becoming a tool in political battles.