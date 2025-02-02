Political Scholar Condemns Parliament Chaos, Backs Speaker’s Crackdown on Disorder

Professor Ransford Gyampo, a seasoned political scientist and newly appointed Acting CEO of Ghana Shippers Authority, has sharply criticized the pandemonium that marred last week’s ministerial vetting in Parliament, calling the fracas a stain on Ghana’s democratic credentials.

During a candid interview on TV3’s Hot Issues, the University of Ghana lecturer applauded Speaker Alban Bagbin’s decision to suspend lawmakers involved in the January 30 clash, framing it as a necessary step to salvage parliamentary decorum.

“Watching the chaos unfold, I blinked repeatedly, questioning if my eyes deceived me,” Gyampo admitted, his tone reflecting a mix of disbelief and frustration. The incident, which saw MPs exchange heated verbal blows and physical confrontations during a high-stakes vetting process, has drawn widespread condemnation. For Gyampo, the episode undermines Ghana’s hard-won reputation as a regional beacon of democratic stability. “We aspire to climb higher on the ladder of democratic progress—we cannot justify such behavior by citing the ‘bogus practices’ of others. Our standards must mirror global best practices,” he asserted.

The political analyst’s remarks underscore growing concern over recurring parliamentary disruptions, which critics argue erode public trust in governance. Ghana’s legislature has faced scrutiny in recent years for similar incidents, including a 2022 brawl over a controversial e-levy debate. Gyampo, however, expressed optimism that Bagbin’s punitive measures—reportedly involving suspensions and formal reprimands—would deter future misconduct. “The Speaker’s decision to crack the whip sends a clear message: such conduct is intolerable. This should serve as a turning point,” he stated.

His stance aligns with civil society groups demanding accountability, but it also highlights a deeper tension: balancing robust debate with procedural discipline in a politically charged environment. While parliamentary skirmishes are not unique to Ghana, Gyampo emphasized that the nation’s democratic maturity demands better. “Our institutions must model integrity. When lawmakers themselves flout order, what example does that set for citizens?” he questioned.

The fallout from the incident has reignited debates about Ghana’s governance culture. Some analysts argue that the root causes—such as deepening partisan polarization and a winner-takes-all political ethos—require systemic reforms beyond suspensions. “Punishing individuals is a start, but we need broader changes to incentivize collaboration over confrontation,” noted governance expert Dr. Kojo Pumpuni Asante.

For Gyampo, whose dual roles as academic and public appointee lend weight to his critique, the episode is a teachable moment. “This isn’t about partisan loyalty; it’s about preserving the sanctity of our democracy,” he said. As Ghana approaches the 2024 elections, his warning resonates: a legislature in disarray risks undermining the very governance it seeks to uphold.

The Speaker’s office has yet to disclose the duration of suspensions or specific penalties, leaving room for speculation. Yet Gyampo’s endorsement of the crackdown signals a growing consensus: Ghana’s democracy, though resilient, cannot thrive amid unchecked chaos. As the dust settles, the nation watches to see if its leaders will heed the call—or let history repeat itself.