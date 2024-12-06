Political Science Expert Calls for Lydia Alhassan’s Arrest Over Alleged Misconduct During Special Voting Exercise

Dr. Amakye Boateng, a Senior Lecturer in Political Science at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), has strongly criticized Lydia Alhassan, the Member of Parliament for Ayawaso West, over alleged misconduct during the special voting exercise on December 2, 2024.

Dr. Boateng called for her arrest, describing her actions as a “breach of the peace” in the country.

Speaking in an interview on Onua FM, Dr. Boateng condemned the incident in which Alhassan was seen at the polling station distributing items from a poly bag. He raised concerns about the nature of the items being distributed, questioning whether they were just food or potentially something more harmful, such as explosives. “Why would you go to a polling station and start sharing items in a poly bag? How can we be so sure it was just food she was distributing and not something more dangerous?” he asked.

Dr. Boateng underscored the importance of maintaining the integrity of polling stations, which are considered security zones due to the sensitive nature of elections. He also called for an investigation into the security personnel at the polling station, suggesting that they should be questioned about why such activities were allowed.

“These same leaders preach about promoting peace, yet their actions undermine it,” he lamented, adding, “The fact that it didn’t escalate into violence doesn’t negate the fact that it was a breach of peace. Ghana is a civilized country, and such incidents should not happen.”

The controversy surrounding Alhassan emerged after videos surfaced showing her at the Legon Police Station polling center, allegedly distributing bags containing food and water to individuals in the voting queue. The footage drew public scrutiny, with some accusing the MP of attempting to influence voters.

In her defense, Lydia Alhassan denied any wrongdoing in an interview with JoyNews, claiming that she was not present at the polling station when the incident occurred. “I wasn’t here. I don’t know if you saw me here. I’ve been here since… I came before 6 a.m. and left a few minutes ago. I don’t even know what you’re talking about,” she responded. “I am yet to find out from them what happened.”