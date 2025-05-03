Political Scientist Gyampo Criticizes NPP’s Post-Election Arrogance, Urges Internal Reform

Political analyst Professor Yaw Gyampo has sharply criticized the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for what he describes as persistent arrogance following its defeat in Ghana’s 2024 general elections.

In a social media post reviewed by local outlets, Gyampo condemned the party’s ongoing “Thank You Tour” as tone-deaf to voter discontent, arguing it ignores widespread public frustration that contributed to its electoral loss.

“When citizens openly criticized the NPP’s conduct, they arrogantly dismissed concerns, claiming they would still ‘break the eight’ as if Ghanaians lacked the intelligence to see through their actions,” Gyampo stated. He referenced the party’s defiant campaign rhetoric, including its repeated insistence that retaining power was “possible,” as evidence of a disconnect from grassroots realities.

Citing five independent post-election surveys, Gyampo revealed the NPP currently holds less than 25% approval among voters, a stark decline from its previous support base. He urged party leaders to prioritize internal restructuring and humble engagement with citizens over public relations campaigns or premature critiques of President John Mahama’s administration. “This is not the time for leadership squabbles in a party that has nearly collapsed and risks annihilation,” he warned.

The NPP’s nationwide tour, intended to express gratitude to supporters, has drawn scrutiny for its timing and messaging. Critics argue it sidesteps accountability for campaign missteps, including allegations of voter intimidation and internal discord that alienated moderate voters. Gyampo’s remarks amplify concerns that the party’s refusal to reckon with its defeat could further erode its credibility ahead of the 2028 elections.

The NPP has yet to formally respond to Gyampo’s critique, though some members privately acknowledge the need for strategic renewal. The party’s leadership vacuum, compounded by unresolved debates over its future direction, complicates efforts to rebuild trust. Analysts note that regional organizers have increasingly voiced frustrations over centralized decision-making and a lack of transparency in post-election reviews.

Ghana’s political landscape remains polarized, with the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) facing its own challenges in addressing economic pressures and energy shortages. However, Gyampo’s intervention underscores a growing consensus that the NPP’s path to recovery hinges on substantive reforms rather than performative outreach. As the party grapples with its identity in opposition, the broader question remains whether it can shed perceptions of elitism and reconnect with a disillusioned electorate.

The tension between legacy political strategies and evolving voter expectations continues to define Ghana’s democracy. For the NPP, navigating this shift may require more than tours and slogans it demands a genuine reckoning with the lessons of 2024.