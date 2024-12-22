Political Shifts in Ghana: Bright Kankam Boadu Analyzes 2024 Election Outcome

In the latest episode of Asetena Pa, host Akoto Mansa delved into the political landscape following Ghana’s 2024 elections, featuring an analysis by Pure FM presenter Bright Kankam Boadu.

The discussion centered on the unexpected outcome, which saw John Dramani Mahama and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) secure a significant victory over the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Boadu shared his initial reaction, acknowledging that while he anticipated the NPP’s defeat, the scale of the loss was surprising. He drew comparisons with the U.S. elections, emphasizing how economic conditions played a pivotal role in determining election results. Boadu pointed out that the NPP’s defeat stemmed largely from Ghana’s struggling economy, despite the party’s efforts to highlight positive achievements.

Further criticizing outgoing President Nana Akufo-Addo’s leadership style, Boadu suggested that his failure to meet public expectations and demonstrate a sense of urgency negatively impacted Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s campaign. He argued that had Akufo-Addo acted as though seeking re-election, Bawumia’s message could have resonated more effectively with voters, who were seeking leadership that addressed their concerns.