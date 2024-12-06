Political Strategist Bernard Tutu-Boahene Highlights Shift Towards Centre-Right Parties Ahead of Ghana’s Election

As Ghana prepares for its general elections on December 7, 2024, political strategist Bernard Tutu-Boahene has shared insightful analysis into the evolving dynamics of voter behavior, highlighting a surprising resurgence for centre-right parties.

Speaking on the Asaase Breakfast Show (ABS) on Friday, December 6, Tutu-Boahene discussed the shifting political landscape in Ghana, particularly the growing influence of centre-right ideologies. Drawing on his extensive research, he explained the relationship between Ghana’s centre-left and centre-right factions and how they are being shaped by economic challenges.

“When I started my study, I realized that the centre-left voters had already made up their minds,” Tutu-Boahene shared, noting that their decision was largely influenced by the economic difficulties exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

While centre-left voters remained steadfast in their support, Tutu-Boahene pointed out that there was noticeable disillusionment within the middle ground, particularly among those aligned with the centre-right. “The middle ground for the centre-right was quite heavy, and that explains the level of voter apathy,” he said.

However, using a model to track voter behavior over time, Tutu-Boahene identified a significant shift. “As the months went by, I noticed that the middle ground was shrinking, and there was an improvement in the intention of voters supporting the centre-right,” he observed, suggesting that the centre-right was gaining momentum as Election Day approaches.

Tutu-Boahene’s analysis offers a deeper understanding of the complex relationship between ideology, economic challenges, and voter engagement in Ghana. His findings provide a glimpse into the political realignment that could shape the outcome of the country’s upcoming elections, reflecting both a shift in voter preferences and the impact of Ghana’s economic situation.