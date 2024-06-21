Political Support: Suleman Baako Backs NPP Youth in Chaggu Health Initiative

Mr. Suleman Mohammed, popularly known as Suleman Baako, has made a modest cash donation to the New Patriotic Party (NPP) youth of Chaggu in the Wa East Constituency.

The donation aims to bolster the group’s upcoming health walk and health screening exercise scheduled for June 20.

Suleman Baako, a former aspirant for the Upper West Regional Youth Organizer position of the NPP, has long been an advocate for youth engagement and community health initiatives.

His contribution affirms his commitment to the well-being and mobilization of the party’s youth wing which plays a crucial role in grassroots political activities for securing victory.

Handing over the cash to the youth leaders, Mr. Baako emphasized the importance of such health-focused initiatives in promoting community welfare and fostering unity among party members.

“Health is wealth, and as we gear up for the upcoming elections, it is vital that we ensure the well-being of not just our members and supporters but the people of the Chaggu community and by extension, Wa East,” he said.

He encouraged all party members to support the initiative and similar ones, indicating that they were essential in the party’s efforts to win back the Wa East parliamentary seat.

The health walk and screening exercise, organized by the NPP youth of Chaggu, is expected to draw significant participation from community members.

The initiative aims to raise awareness about health issues while strengthening the camaraderie among party members and the broader community.

Some activities to be carried out during the exercise include general health check-ups, fitness exercises, and educational sessions on maintaining a healthy lifestyle.

Mr. Baako’s donation was received by the NPP youth leaders, who expressed their gratitude for his unwavering support and encouragement.

“We are deeply grateful to Suleman Baako for his generous contribution. His support not only boosts our morale but also helps us to effectively carry out this important health exercise. We believe that with such backing, we can achieve great things for our community and the party,” the youth leader remarked.

The NPP in Wa East Constituency has been actively engaging in various community-centric activities as part of its strategy to reconnect with the electorate and address their needs.

Initiatives like the health walk and screening exercise are pivotal in demonstrating the party’s commitment to the welfare of the people and building a strong, health-conscious voter base.

As the political landscape heats up in anticipation of the December 2024 general elections, the NPP youth’s proactive approach, supported by leaders like Suleman Baako, is setting a positive example of community service and political engagement.

The upcoming health walk and screening exercise on June 20 will not only promote health awareness but also reinforce the party’s presence and dedication to the people of Wa East.