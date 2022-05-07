Politicians advised to support the poor and needy

Mr Godfred Apasinaba Wumbei –Aka. Yellow, the Founder of Denvella Save Lives World Foundation, call on politicians to build the capacity of the poor and the needy in society to enhance their living.

He said the poor and the needy have been deprived economically, politically and socially and they hardly get opportunities to better their living.

Mr Wumbei –Aka who was also the Former Northern Regional Organiser for National Democratic Congress (NDC), made this call during a salah buffet party for orphans and the needy in Tamale.

The event organised by Denvella Save Lives World Foundation was to put smiles on the faces of children and the poor during the Eid-ul-Fitr celebration.

According to him, there are people in Ghana who cannot even afford the basic requirements of living in the country, such as inadequate nutrition which leads them to higher risk of diseases, lack of access to healthcare and basic essentials for living as a result of low income.

Mr. Wumbei–Aka stated that “we have a lot of people who have much more than they need to live on while others have barely enough to survive”.

He said the politicians should give moral support to the poor and needy by showing them heartfelt humility and respect and should also make them know that someone really does care about them and try to improve their condition.

He said the politicians should also provide the poor and the needy with the opportunities to improve their condition on their own would increase their self-esteem and help them in overcoming the barriers they face every day.

“Work with the poor and needy people and help them discover their own capabilities and capacity and put them to use at the right place at the right time”.

“Support them and let them know that they have something of value which can be used for meeting their basic requirements”. Mr Wumbei –Aka stated