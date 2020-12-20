Apostle Professor Kwadwo Nimfour Opoku Onyinah, a former Chairman of the Church of Pentecost, has advised politicians not to behave like King Herod, who was only concerned about his position and care less about the welfare of the people.

King Herod, also known as ‘Herod the Great’ was a Roman client King of Judea in Israel, who reigned between 37-4 BCE.

Jewish historians and religious theologians say King Herod ordered the massacre of the innocent children during the time of the birth of Jesus Christ.

Apostle Opoku Onyinah, delivering the sermon at Parliamentary End of Term Thanksgiving Service/Festival of Nine Carols, said politicians should not concern themselves with benefits their positions would bring to them, but work towards ensuring the welfare of every citizen.

He entreated them to humble themselves and do the needful that would inure to the benefit of everybody.

“God has a purpose for every one of us. God created us like his own image and so we should allow the Holy Spirit in us to speak to us and do the right thing that will benefit humanity.

“Parliamentarians who have finished their work should not force their way into the system but should seek God’s guidance on what they could do to support their neighbours and humanity,” he added.

The event was characterized with bible readings, melodious hymns and carols, amid and dancing.

It was graced by Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, the Special Guest of Honour, who read the ninth bible lesson from John 1:1-14.

Other dignitaries who read bible lessons included Right Honourable Speaker of Parliament, Prof. Rev. Aaron Michael Oquaye, Madam Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, Chief of Staff at the Presidency, Chief Justice Kwasi Anin Yeboah, Mr Osei-Kyei Mensah-Bonsu, Majority Leader of Parliament and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Mr James Klutse Avedzi, Deputy Minority Leader and Prof. Amin Alhassan, Director-General of the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation.

The gathering thanked God for a successful tenure of the Seventh Parliament under the Fourth Republic and ensuring a smooth and peaceful general election this year.

They prayed for a peaceful environment and unity for the nation so that the government could implement policies and programmes to promote the welfare of all Ghanaians.

The ceremony was attended by members of Parliament, the Clergy, heads of public institutions and the diplomatic community.