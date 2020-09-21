Mr Seth Osei Acheampong, the President of World Peace Volunteers, an NGO has called on Politicians to be more circumspect in their campaign and exhibit high professional practice to enhance peace in the country.

Mr Acheampong urged the citizenry especially the youth to stay away from violence and not allow politicians to engage them for any acts of disturbances before, during and after the December polls.

This was in a statement signed by Mr Acheampong and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra to mark this year’s International Day of Peace, today September 21, 2020.

The statement, however, expressed worry about the way some unscrupulous persons created chaos at some registration centres by bringing some alleged unqualified persons to register.

It appealed to the Government and other institutions to play their roles for a successful general election.

The World Peace Volunteers is aimed at promoting world peace through advocating human rights, rule of law consolidation, entrenching of democratic values and good governance through the observation of elections.