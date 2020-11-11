Reverend(Rev) Samuel Adjei-Debrah, an evangelist and peace campaigner has urged politicians in the country to use their platform to campaign for peace in the country before, during, and after this year elections.

He said Ghana is the only country for anybody who calls him or herself a Ghanaian and as such all citizens of the country have the responsibility to ensure that the country enjoys peace at all times to support the progress and development of Ghana.

Rev Adjei-Debrah was speaking at a press conference to launch his peace campaign towards this year’s elections in December at Koforidua.

He said Ghana has gone far in development and so nothing should be done to pull back the progress of the country.

He urged traditional authorities and other opinion leaders in the country to challenge politicians to promote peace when they visit them to seek their blessing.

Rev Adjei-Debrah who claimed to have witness violence in Sierra Leone, Liberia, and L’Cote D’Ivoire where he started his peace mission in the 1980s and the 1990s said the peace of the country can not be toyed with.

He appealed to corporate organizations to support his efforts financially and materially to be able to take the peace message to all parts of the country.

He said he would be training some young people and would send them out to different parts of the country as peace ambassadors to preach and promote peace.