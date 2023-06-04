Politicization of our kids education system is impermissible

My fellow citizens,

As a concern citizen of Ghana I would like to express my apprehension about a policy proposal that presidential candidate Dr. Bawumia is advocating for. This policy suggests that textbooks should be replaced with laptops in our education system. While this proposal may seem like a good idea on the surface, I believe that it is a bad policy that would have negative consequences for our students and our country.

Firstly, this policy would be incredibly expensive. Many schools across our nation are already struggling to provide students with basic supplies and textbooks. Replacing textbooks with laptops would require a significant investment in technology, which would divert resources away from other important educational needs. Additionally, laptops require regular maintenance and upgrades, which would further add to the cost.

Secondly, there are concerns about the quality of education that students would receive if textbooks were replaced with laptops. Textbooks are carefully curated by educators and experts in their fields to ensure that they provide accurate and comprehensive information. Laptops, on the other hand, can be a source of distraction and may not provide the same level of rigor and depth of information as textbooks.

Thirdly, this policy would exacerbate the digital divide in our society. Not all students have access to laptops and the internet at home, and some schools may not be able to provide laptops to all students. This would create a situation where some students have a distinct advantage over others, which is unfair and undermines the principles of equal opportunity and fairness that are foundational to our country.

In conclusion, I urge my fellow citizens to think carefully about this policy proposal and to consider the potential negative consequences. Education is the foundation of our society, and we must invest in it wisely and equitably.

We all want our children to succeed and reach their full potential. But let us not be misguided by the latest flashy gadgets that promise to revolutionize our education system. We need to focus on what truly matters – giving our students the best possible education, one that is grounded in facts, rigor, and accessibility.

As President John F. Kennedy once said, “Our progress as a nation can be no swifter than our progress in education.” I believe that we must heed these words and invest in our education system in a way that is sustainable, equitable, and effective.

We cannot afford to gamble with our children’s future by adopting policies that are untested, expensive, and divisive. Instead, we must come together as a nation and work towards a common goal – providing our students with the tools and resources they need to succeed.

So let us reject the false promises of a technological utopia and focus on what truly matters – our students, our teachers, and our future.

Jerry Kweku Quainoo

Agona Swedru.