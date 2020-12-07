More than 200 presiding officers from the various polling stations within the Korle Klotey Constituency have converged at the Art Centre, designated as the Constituency Collation Centre.

The Returning Officer has therefore activated the process for collation of results towards declaration of winner of the Parliamentary Election as well as declaration of Provisional Results for the Presidential Election.

Ghana News Agency monitoring team observed that the Presiding Officers handed over the pink sheets, BVRs, screens, and other equipment used for the elections as at 20:19 hours to the Returning Officer.

The Constituency results were entered and displayed on a projected screen for all to follow the outcome.

Journalists, European Union Election Observers and some members of the public gathered patiently for the determination of the final results.