Polls from paid pollsters irrelevant to 2024 votes -Sinare fires

The Managing Editor of the Daily Dispatch Newspaper, Benjamin Emmanuel Ephson, has predicted doom for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) should it lose in the next general elections.

According to him, the NDC losing the election in 2024 would be a huge blow to the party, dampen morale, and possibly lead to the party’s downfall.

“The NDC will implode if they lose the election in 2024,” he told Samuel Eshun on the Happy Morning Show.

The European Intelligence Unit (EIU) says the NDC has a higher prospect of winning the 2024 elections, but that could elude the party if former President John Dramani Mahama leads it as flagbearer.

Reacting to the EIU report, the party’s outspoken national vice chairman, H.E. Alhaji said Sinare said, “Ghanaians are fed up with these bare-bones stories that lack serious foundational principles.”

He continued to add that Ghanaians are only waiting for their Savior, the great NDC through H.E. John Dramani Mahama, to return, and no amount of sponsored publications will be enough this time to torture the minds of the discerning Ghanaians.

The founder of Zongo for NDC, who scoured the length and breadth of the country, expending all of his energy and resources to ensure President Mahama received the votes he needed and expected from the zongos in the 2016 and 2020 general elections, was quoted as saying that pollsters intend to use the name of Ghana’s next president, H.E. John Dramani Mahama, to resurrect and revitalize their porous and collapsing intelligence units, considering the fact that the majority of this country has lost faith in their sponsored election polls.

He added that they should rather use their poll platforms to publish reports that would enlighten the good people of Ghana about how the insensitive Nana/Bawumia-led NPP government has crippled sensitive sectors of the economy and brought untold hardships to the ordinary people of this country.

But a new survey by Global Info Analytics has disclosed that former President John Dramani Mahama is the preferred choice of Ghanaians in the 2024 general elections.

According to the results of the survey, the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the 2020 general elections stands a higher chance of winning.

Comparing Mr. Mahama to the current Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the results showed that 53% of Ghanaians preferred the former President.

The poll also noted Mr. Mahama was more trusted by voters in the areas of jobs, infrastructure, and the economy than the Vice President. Read his full statement below.

The good people of this country will vote based on their economic circumstances, not on polls conducted by paid pollsters working assiduously to favor the interests of their paymasters.

