Polygamous pastor fined 4 sheeps, GHC20k for snatching Church member’s wife : Manhyia Palace

Manhyia Palace has ordered a polygamous Pastor who portrays himself as the head Pastor of the Association of 7th Day Pentecostal Assemblies situated at Kumasi Adiebeba, to slaughter four sheeps and also pay (GHC20,000.00) for snatching his own church member’s wife.

This happened on Tuesday June 13th 2023 when a five member panelists trying Pastor Michaiah Addai’s case on the charge of allegedly snatching a Church member’s wife at the Asantehemaa’s Palace pronounced him guilty as charged.

A handful of the Church members who had the opportunity to accompany and defend their Pastor, Michaiah Addai, were shocked to the bone at the judgement.

Upon the judgment of the case, Pastor Michaiah Addai who already have three wives was made to customarily slaughter four sheep to pacify the gods of the land.

However Michaiah’s pleadings through a prominent Kumasi Chief convinced Nananom (panel members) to accept two sheep which was converted into a local currency of GHC6000, which the so called man of God quickly made payment.

That was not all, pastor Michaiah Addai was further prevailed to pay a whooping sum of Ghc20,000.00 to Mr Kofi Adjei, his own Church member whose wife he has allegedly snatched.

Briefing the panelists about the genesis of the case and how Mr. Addai took over his church member’s wife on Tuesday June 13th, 2023 at the court of Asantehemaa at Manhyia Palace, Mr Adjei indicated that he got married to his wife Madam Gloria Amponsa for the past 21 years.

He said after the customary rites was fully performed by both family members of the couples, it was Pastor Michaiah Addai who also blessed the marriage.

This was because he (Adjei) and the wife Gloria Amponsa were full time church members of the Association of the 7th Day Pentecostal Assemblies of which Pastor Michaiah handles as the Acting Head.

Mr Kofi Adjei reiterated that staying together as a happy couples for 21 years without offending each other, the wife suddenly showed some signs of divorce.

“Gloria Amponsa started insulting, misbehaving and castigating me with unprintable words as if l am a house boy to her at a least attempt l demands her service,” he alleged.

Adjei said prompted by the conduct of the wife, he reported the case to Pastor Michaiah Addai and the church elders for solution, but to his utmost dismay, Pastor Michaiah Addai told him point blank that, the wife Gloria Amponsa, had reported to him that she had divorced and presented a schnapps to his ,( Adjei’s) family members and therefore the church cannot help him to patch up the marriage.

“Two days later l was informed that my wife was staying with Michaiah Addai as married couples, and for more than one and a half years, all efforts to convince my wife to return has hit the rocks.

“Hence feeling cheated l finds it prudent to initiate summons against the Michaiah Addai at the Manhyia Palace to explain the full interpretations on how a married woman who has not been customary divorced be snatched by a man of God according to Asante custom.” Adjei bemoaned.

In his defence at the Manhyia palace on the fateful Tuesday June 13th, 2023, Michaiah Addai, said he took over Gloria Amponsa from Mr Kofi Adjei as wife because Gloria Amponsa told him that she had divorced the husband.

Unable to answer question that Mr Kofi Adjei referred his wife’s conduct to him (Pastor Michaiah Addai) and church members for amicable settlement but was treated with contempt, the Pastor said all what he knows is that, the woman he snatched is divorced.

Michaiah Addai, worsened his case more when he further told the panelists that he has since not performed any customary rites to the family of the woman (Gloria Amponsa) he snatched. Because he resorts to Jewish marriage ordinances and customs where a divorced woman hardly needs second customs on her next marriage.

But Pastor Michaiah Addai, who was shaking like a wet dog and failed to answer more intelligent questions from Nananom spilled the beans when he admitted his offence and consequently customarily fined 4 sheep for violating Ashanti customs on marriage and also made to compensate Adjei with an amount of GHC20,000.00.

The case was adjourned to next week Tuesday June 20th,2023 for the final verdict.