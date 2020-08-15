United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo continued his European tour in the Austrian capital Vienna on Friday.

In the morning, he met Austrian Finance Minister Gernot Bluemel to discuss 5G network expansion and the US’ wish to exclude the Chinese tech giant Huawei. Austria has said it does not see a need to exclude the Chinese firm.

The top US diplomat is also scheduled to meet President Alexander van der Bellen, Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg and in the evening Chancellor Sebastian Kurz.

A meeting with Rafael Grossi, head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), is also planned. The agency plays a central role in supervising the Iran nuclear deal, which the US left in 2018.

During his four-country European tour, Pompeo has so far visited Slovenia and the Czech Republic, with his last stop planned in Poland on Saturday.