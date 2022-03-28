‘Poncho Power’ Thanks Cabic And Boxing Fans

National Super Lightweight contender, Faisal Abubakari aka ‘Poncho Power has thanked Cabic Promotions and all his fans for supporting and wishing him success in his bout on the Big Fight Night at the Idrowhyt Events Center, Dansoman.

He thanked Cabic Promotions for the opportunity to showcase his talent, as he bettered his record to 8-8-0, and make him also ready for boxing business.

He also commended his family and friends at Zongo for the love and encouragement to box.

“Good morning to everyone, please I’m here this morning to say nothing but to thank each and everyone of you for supporting me on26th night I say a very big thank you and Allah bless you all” he wrote on his Facebook wall.

Now training at the Charles Quartey Memorial Boxing Gym, he hopes to earn the opportunity to fight for for the National title and go unto the international and world scene.

He told Yours Truly on Saturday night that his target is the world title, and that motivates him to keep on training hard.

By Sammy Heywood Okine