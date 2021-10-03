Poor eyesight major contributor to road crashes – Reverend

The Reverend Kennedy Okosun, Action Chapel International Special Envoy to Diplomatic Missions and Governments, has stated that poor eyesight among the driving public is a major contributor to road crashes and called for enforcement of policies to check poor eyesight.

“There are regulations but nobody is supervising them, if you have a poor eyesight, it doesn’t mean you cannot drive, you just have to work on it, get the appropriate medical care then you can drive,” he said.

He said vision played a vital role in driving and any loss of sight will diminish a drivers’ ability to operate a vehicle safely, adding that poor sight was a major risk factor contributing to the majority of the carnage on the roads, adding that some of the drivers did not know they were visually impaired.

Rev. Okosun who is also the former Chief of Staff, Action Chapel International, stated at the Ghana News Agency Tema Regional Office, and Tema Motor Transport and Traffic Department (MTTD) Road Safety campaign platform.

The GNA-Tema and MTTD Road Safety Project seeks to create consistent and systematic weekly awareness advocacy on the need to be cautious on the road as a user, educate all road users of their respective responsibilities, and sensitize drivers especially of the tenets of road safety regulations, rules and laws.

Speaking on “The Ministers of the Gospels’ Role in Reducing Road Crashes”, Rev. Okosun said there were people who were either long or short sighted and there were specific spectacles for these people to correct their vision, but people did not adhere to it. When policies are implemented to check sights, road crashes would reduce in the country.

He also identified bad roads, lack of road signage, lack of appropriate lighting, unqualified persons handling vehicles, drunk driving, speeding, poor states of vehicles, as some of the causes of road accidents in the country.

Mr Okosun said enforcement to ensure strict adherence to poor eyesight regulations were vital to curbing the road crash canker.

Meanwhile the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) has disclosed that Drivers who wish to acquire a driver’s license or renew existing ones will no longer have their eye tested at the offices of the Authority but rather at designated optical centres.

According to the DVLA it had decided to streamline its eye testing by allowing ophthalmologists to conduct a thorough eye test on clients before issuance or renewal of drivers’ licenses.

Mr Benjamin Peh, Acting Head of Research, Business Development and Innovation, disclosed this at a day’s Stakeholders Engagement and Staff Appreciation seminar organized by the Ghana News Agency-Tema Regional Office.

Mr Peh announced that “in compliance with the road traffic regulations, from now onwards every eye test has to be done by a qualified eye specialist and the result sent to DVLA for verification and authentication”.

According to him a list of designated eye testing centres would be provided for a client to go for the test and a mechanism would be put in place for the results to reach the office for the next stage of the license renewal or acquisition.

He explained that the DVLA currently conduct binocular vision assessment, and contrast sensitivity, but had realized that detailed eye test must be done as the current one was unable to detect other eye defects that may hinder smooth driving and could lead to accidents.

Mr Peh explained that; “There are other eye problems that probably we can’t detect at the DVLA office, with a qualified specialist they will identify it.

“We met with the Ophthalmologists who made us understand that they can even detect other sicknesses such as malaria through the eyes, so when you go to them, such issues can easily be identified to help in reducing road crashes”.