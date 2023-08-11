Poor harvests threaten Namibia’s household food security

Namibia which was hit hard by drought and other climate-related challenges is facing a serious threat to household food security due to lower crop yields and higher food prices.

According to the crop prospects, food security, and drought situation report for July 2023 released by Namibia’s Ministry of Agriculture, Water and Land Reform Thursday, the semi-arid country observed a significant decline in the yield following the recent crop harvest, with aggregate cereals yielding 9 percent below the harvest of the previous season.

The reduction in output can be attributed primarily to unfavorable growing conditions experienced throughout the 2022/2023 rainfall season, the report noted.

“A considerable number of households have reported depletion of their harvest from the previous season, and they are now relying on the recently harvested grains, supplemented by market purchases to extend their food availability,” the report said, adding that it is projected that the recent harvest will be exhausted between August and December, leaving households in a state of food insecurity.

It recommended that the government, through the Office of the Prime Minister, continue providing drought relief measures to households facing food insecurity in the affected regions until the situation normalizes.

Furthermore, the report suggested the government should consider the rollout of drought relief interventions such as food assistance and livestock support programs and continue with the construction, rehabilitation, and excavation of earth dams and boreholes in areas where communities face water shortages.