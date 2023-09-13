Poor officiating robs Jonathan Tetteh of qualification

Ghana’s Heavyweight boxer, Jonathan Tetteh scored a knockdown with a vicious hook in round 2 but poor judging and a late late controversial point’s deduction cost the Ghanaian as he suffers a 2-3 split decision defeat to the Algerian and is also out of the ongoing Africa Olympic boxing qualifiers in Dakar, Senegal.

However he feels he won, and appeales for the next opportunity to qualify.

Tetteh is one of Ghana’s medal hopefuls in this year’s Olympic Games Qualifiers.

Ornella Sathoud was also beaten at the Quarter Final stage, in fact her first bout by Kenya’s 2012 Olympian,

The 38 year old Elizabeth Adhiambo Andiego won by a massive a 5-0 unanimous decision at the Africa boxing Olympic qualifiers ongoing in Dakar, Senegal