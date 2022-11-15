Poor rains, prolonged dry spells pose challenge to food security in Tanzania

Tanzanian Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa on Friday urged Tanzanians to preserve food stocks as the country experienced poor rains and prolonged dry spells.

Majaliwa told the parliament that there were pockets of food shortage in some parts of the eastern African nation that has led to increased food prices.

The October consumer price index, released by the National Bureau of Statistics, showed that food inflation reached 9 percent.

He said the government has distributed large amounts of food from the National Food Reserve Agency in 20 districts in Tanzania’s mainland to normalize the food supply.

The prime minister urged farmers to continue using different climate-smart agricultural methods, including the use of manure and irrigation, as well as continue growing short-term crops.

On Sept. 2, the Tanzania Meteorological Authority issued an alert over an imminent seasonal rainfall deficit scheduled to begin from October to December, saying various water-sensitive sources and sectors were likely to be affected. Enditem