Poor seasonal rains to affect Tanzania’s wildlife

Tanzania’s weather agency warned on Thursday the October-December seasonal rains are expected to be below normal level and the weather will be characterized by prolonged periods of dry spells, posing threat to the wildlife sector.

The Tanzania Meteorological Authority (TMA) said in a statement that shortage of water and pasture due to poor distribution of rains is likely to create conflicts between communities surrounding wildlife habitats and the wildlife in search of water and pasture.

“Moreover, outbreak of wildlife diseases is expected to occur due to insufficient water and pasture,” said the authority.

According to TMA, diseases transmission from wild to domestic animals is also expected following the exposure and mixing of these animals as they search for water and pasture.

The weather watchdog advised responsible authorities to raise awareness to communities at risk and take necessary and appropriate measures.

TMA also urged communities at risk to provide information to responsible authorities on any noticeable invasion of wild animals into their areas.

According to TMA, the seasonal rains are expected to have a poor start in the third and fourth weeks of October with poor distribution in many areas. Enditem