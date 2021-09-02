Poor Sewerage System Sinks Dome Pillar 2

By Comfort Dadebea

Frequent rains coupled with lack of drainage systems in some parts of the Dome-pillar 2 area is leading to massive soil erosions leaving most roads inaccessible.

Dome-Pillar 2, an urban settlement in the Dome Kwabenya constituency has most of its streets and pathways being washed away or covered with water and domestic waste due to the inadequacy of proper gutters and water ways. The situation has reached a point of severity with foundations of some houses being constantly exposed any time there is a downpour.

Residents, in an effort to reduce the erosion have connected makeshift drains from their homes to the streets causing runoff water to find its own way.

This repeated process has caused the depletion of some paths and detached roads to lose their accessibility.

“We have no gutters in this neighborhood and waste water normally ends up stagnant in our homes. I took it upon myself to construct my own gutter to carry this waste water but unfortunately I didn’t have enough resources to complete the project by linking it to the main gutter”, Mr. Alfred Owusu a resident of Pillar2 said.

However, this has become a great disservice to other residents during the raining season since the sewage is carried through this makeshift drains unto the streets.



“I dread the raining season because of its accompanying distress it puts me through since my house is in a lowlying area,” Martin Akpalu said.

“I end up having to deal with water that flows from higher grounds and this normally floods my house, damaging lots of my property. As if that is not enough, rubbish also finds its way into my compound.” Mar-

tin Akpalu lamented.

The residents of the community are therefore calling on the Assembly member of the area to make their plight known to the authorities responsible for the necessary actions to be taken.

A level 300 student of the Ghana Institute of Journalism.

Email: [email protected]