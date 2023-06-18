PoP Keta MP commission classroom blocks for Anyako R.C. Basic School

Pencils of Promise, a non-government organisation (NGO) and the Member of Parliament (MP) for Keta, Mr Kwame Dzudzorli Gakpey, has built and commissioned a three-unit classroom block for the Anyako Roman Catholic Basic School in the Volta region.

The school in the Keta Municipality also had its three-unit old classroom block renovated as part of the gesture.

The two projects were valued at GHC 3.5 million.

The classrooms were also furnished with dual desks and ultra-modern teaching and learning materials.

Speaking at the commissioning and handing over event, Mr Freeman Gobbah, Country Director of Pencils of Promise (POP) said the gesture formed part of the NGO’s drive to support quality education and improve teaching and learning in rural communities across Ghana.

He said POP was collaborating with relevant institutions and local authorities to build and renovate classrooms to increase access to quality educational opportunities in the developing world.

Mr Gakpey expressed joy and appreciation to POP for the gesture and urged the organization not to rest on its oars in the improvement of education across the country.

He assured management of the school and the Anyako community of his commitment to improving education in the area and the rest of the Keta Municipality.

The MP appealed to the school authorities to ensure that the classrooms and additional facilities were properly taken care of to serve their intended purpose.

Mr Martin Desewu , the headmaster of the school on behalf of the teachers and learners also expressed gratitude to POP and the MP for the intervention which he described as timely.

He gave assurance that the school was ready to ensure that the classrooms and facilities were properly maintained to serve the purpose for which they were provided.

The Anyako R.C. Basic School until recently, have had to improvise to accommodate its teaming learners, but thanks to the intervention of the MP and POP, the school can now boast of six beautiful and well-equipped classrooms which will go a long way to improve teaching and learning outcomes in the school.

Some of the young learners who spoke to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), were full of joy for the gesture and expressed hope that they will make maximum use of the classrooms and the additional facilities provided.