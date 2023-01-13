Pop Singer CeCe releases New Single “Problems”

We all have problems, but new alternative pop artist CeCe isn’t afraid to air out dirty laundry.

CeCe is a creative enigma that cannot be contained to three verses and a bridge. Once you hear her work, you’ll think the same.

Frey also isn’t just contained to one part of the entertainment industry, working as a director, designer, and so much more. On her Instagram is a beautiful red dress she made from scratch. Her music and creativity are garnering lots of attention including a forthcoming collaboration with influencer Taylor Watson.

“Problems” is set for release this Friday, January 13th, and is an instant relatable song guaranteed to have you driving around town with your windows down, taking your power back from anyone who has ever done you wrong. With verses filled with experiences that everyone can relate to, the song makes you feel heard.

Constantly putting in the work with songwriting, creative strategy, and so much more, to produce the best music possible, her single “Problems” will be an anthem for young adults alike, to be unapologetically themselves.

