POPCRU Gauteng marches to stop escapes at various correctional centres

POPCRU Gauteng to picket at the Department of Correctional Services Regional Office

Tomorrow, Wednesday August 31, 2022, the Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (POPCRU) in the Gauteng Province will have a lunchtime picket at the Department of Correctional Services (DCS) regional offices, the union said.

According to POPCRU, this picket aims to raise issues around the lack of adequate security at various correctional centres which have seen numerous escapes at the centres, the shortage of personnel, illegal shift patterns and the lack of promotion policy.

“These pickets are a clear indication yet of brewing dissatisfaction among members of the criminal justice cluster who have for far too long been subjected to unsavoury working conditions and are increasingly running out of patience. They are also part of a build-up towards the POPCRU National March to the Union Buildings, which is expected to take place on the 20th of September 2022,” POPCRU stated.

The lunchtime picket will take place at theDCS Reginal Office, Hatfield, Pretoria Wednesday, 31 August 2022 12h00- 14h00.