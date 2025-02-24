Pope Francis in Critical Condition Amid Kidney Concerns; Global Faithful Rally in Prayer

Pope Francis remains in critical condition with signs of mild kidney failure, the Vatican confirmed Thursday, intensifying global concern for the 87-year-old pontiff’s health.

The leader of the Catholic Church, already battling complications from a recent respiratory infection, is under round-the-clock care at the Vatican’s medical facility, where doctors are closely monitoring his declining kidney function.

A statement from Vatican spokesperson Cardinal Matteo Bruni revealed that the Pope’s health worsened earlier this week as his respiratory illness triggered secondary kidney strain. While the pontiff remains conscious and communicative, medical teams are reportedly prepared to initiate dialysis if his condition deteriorates further. “The Holy Father’s kidney impairment is currently mild, but his situation requires vigilant management,” Bruni said, emphasizing that all necessary interventions are being pursued.

The Pope’s resilience has been tested repeatedly in recent years, with hospitalizations for colon surgery, chronic knee pain, and recurring respiratory issues. Despite his frailty, aides describe him as mentally engaged, continuing to pray and consult with advisors even as his public schedule remains suspended. His last major appearance was a brief Sunday blessing from a Vatican window, where he appeared visibly weakened.

News of his declining health has reverberated across the Catholic world, with churches from Rome to Manila holding special Masses for his recovery. Philippine Cardinal Luis Tagle led a prayer vigil in Manila, calling Francis “a shepherd who embodies Christ’s mercy.” In Argentina, the Pope’s homeland, crowds gathered outside Buenos Aires’ Metropolitan Cathedral, lighting candles and reciting rosaries. U.S. President Joe Biden, a devout Catholic, issued a statement urging “prayers for strength and healing” for the pontiff.

The Vatican’s transparency marks a shift from historical precedent, where papal health updates were often shrouded in secrecy. Yet critics argue the disclosure raises urgent questions about contingency plans. Canon law stipulates procedures for papal incapacitation or death, but Francis has not publicly named a preferred successor or delegated key responsibilities, unlike his predecessor Benedict XVI, who resigned in 2013.

“The Church faces a delicate moment,” noted Vatican analyst Marco Politi. “Francis has centralized major reforms—from financial oversight to LGBTQ+ outreach—under his leadership. A prolonged absence could stall progress or embolden traditionalist opposition.”

For over a billion Catholics, the Pope’s condition underscores deeper anxieties about the Church’s future. Progressives credit him with democratizing Vatican governance and prioritizing social justice, while conservatives have bristled at his inclusive tone on issues like divorce and immigration. Amid this tension, his absence risks exacerbating ideological divides.

As night fell over St. Peter’s Square, pilgrims huddled under umbrellas in a steady rain, their eyes fixed on the third-floor windows of the Apostolic Palace. Among them was Sister Maria López, a Spanish nun who traveled from Madrid. “We pray not just for his health, but for the courage of his vision to endure,” she said.

The Vatican has pledged daily updates, but for now, the world watches—and waits—for signs of the Pope’s famed tenacity to prevail once more.