Pope Leo XIV Begins Papacy with Call for Global Unity and Peace

Pope Leo XIV, the newly elected 267th leader of the Roman Catholic Church, delivered his first Urbi et Orbi blessing from St. Peter’s Basilica on Thursday, May 8, urging unity among believers and a renewed commitment to peace.

The former Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost, who ascended to the papacy after a swift rise within the Church hierarchy, addressed a global audience with a message of humility, service, and reconciliation.

Elected by 133 cardinals in a historic conclave, Pope Leo XIV acknowledged the legacy of his predecessor, the late Pope Francis, praising his steadfast leadership during challenging times. “I offer deep thanks to Pope Francis of blessed memory, who shepherded the Church with humility and strength,” he said, referencing the late pontiff’s final public appearance on Easter Sunday despite failing health.

Emphasizing the universality of divine love, the new pope extended his message beyond the Catholic faithful. “God loves everyone,” he declared. “Whether you are within the Church or outside its walls, you are in God’s hands.” His address struck a tone of inclusivity, calling for collective action in addressing global conflicts and divisions. “We must move forward as one people, one Church, and one community of believers,” he urged, advocating for dialogue and mediation as pathways to peace.

Pope Leo XIV also expressed gratitude to the College of Cardinals for their trust while acknowledging the challenges ahead. “I cannot do this alone,” he admitted, inviting collaboration in advancing the Church’s mission. His closing words resonated with a hopeful vision: “May your hearts always be open to love, mercy, and hope.”

The choice of the name “Leo” has drawn attention from Church scholars, with some interpreting it as a nod to Pope Leo the Great, a fifth-century pontiff known for his diplomatic and theological leadership. Reverend Father Emmanuel Abbeyquaye, a priest and lecturer in Ghana’s Cape Coast Archdiocese, noted the symbolic significance. “The name suggests a pope who will reach out to everyone and work tirelessly for the people,” he observed, describing Pope Leo XIV as a humble yet decisive figure.

As the Church enters this new era, the pontiff’s emphasis on unity and service signals a potential continuation of his predecessor’s outreach-focused papacy, while carving a distinct path shaped by his own pastoral vision. With global challenges looming, his leadership will be tested in bridging divides both within and beyond the Catholic world.