Pope prays for victims of attacks in Norway, Afghanistan, Britain

By
DPA
-
0
Pope Francis delivers the weekly Angelus prayer from the window of the apostolic palace overlooking St. Peter's Square at the Vatican. Photo: Evandro Inetti/ZUMA Wire/dpa
Pope Francis delivers the weekly Angelus prayer from the window of the apostolic palace overlooking St. Peter's Square at the Vatican. Photo: Evandro Inetti/ZUMA Wire/dpa

Pope Francis prayed for the victims of recent deadly attacks in Norway, Afghanistan and Britain on Sunday, and called for an end to violence.

The 84-year-old head of the Catholic Church pointed out that several attacks had taken place in the past week, claiming many lives. In the case of Britain he was apparently referring to the stabbing of parliamentarian David Amess.

“I express my condolences to the families of the victims,” he said in front of the faithful in St Peter’s Square in Rome. Francis called for abandoning the path of violence, saying it only ever generates more violence.

In a video message on Saturday, Francis called on arms manufacturers and dealers to stop their activities.

He also called for the introduction of an unconditional basic income so that everyone in the world could afford the most necessary things to live on.

Before Sunday’s Angelus prayer, Francis ordained his former master of ceremonies Guido Marini as bishop.

Send your news stories to newsghana101@gmail.com and via WhatsApp on +233 244244807
Follow News Ghana on Google News

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here