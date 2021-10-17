Pope prays for victims of attacks in Norway, Afghanistan, Britain

Pope Francis prayed for the victims of recent deadly attacks in Norway, Afghanistan and Britain on Sunday, and called for an end to violence.

The 84-year-old head of the Catholic Church pointed out that several attacks had taken place in the past week, claiming many lives. In the case of Britain he was apparently referring to the stabbing of parliamentarian David Amess.

“I express my condolences to the families of the victims,” he said in front of the faithful in St Peter’s Square in Rome. Francis called for abandoning the path of violence, saying it only ever generates more violence.

In a video message on Saturday, Francis called on arms manufacturers and dealers to stop their activities.

He also called for the introduction of an unconditional basic income so that everyone in the world could afford the most necessary things to live on.

Before Sunday’s Angelus prayer, Francis ordained his former master of ceremonies Guido Marini as bishop.